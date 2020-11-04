Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has stressed that every Muslim has a tremendous emotional attachment with Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Muslims prioritizes it over everything.

While addressing the presser at his office on Tuesday, the CM emphasized that the West must understand that Muslims can sacrifice their lives but any disrespect to the great personality of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is intolerable in any manner.

“It is regrettable that abhorrent attempts have been made in Denmark, Norway and other countries to play with the sentiments of the Muslims. Students were forcibly shown blasphemous caricatures in the garb of freedom of expression in France and this is, indeed, an evil attempt to hurt the feeling of the Muslims around the world”, the CM deplored, adding that the nefarious attempts made in the garb of freedom of expression were totally intolerable and the PTI government strongly condemned such profane cartoons in the strongest possible words.

The Chief Minister demanded the United Nations to immediately put a worldwide ban to all such blasphemous attempts about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as well as other Prophets. “I am deeply saddened over this despicable attempt.

If anyone is upset over questioning the genuineness of holocaust, then why the emotions of 1.75 billion Muslims are hurt, again and again”, he asked. He further stressed the OIC and other bodies to proactively respond to it so that no one could dare to repeat it.

The CM disclosed the government had decided to officially celebrate Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen (PBUH) Week in Rabi-ul-Awal every year.

Starting from Naatia Mushaira at Alhamra Lahore, different celebrations, including Mehfil-e-Sama and international Ulema & Mashaikh conference, will be held this week to illustrate the glorious character of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.

Similarly, declamation contests will also be held at different level every year. During the week, Na’at Khawani and Qawali mahafil will also be held at district, divisional and provincial level, he said.

The CM announced Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Scholarship with an initial grant of Rs50 crore adding that half the amount will be utilized for giving stipends to position- holders while rest of the money will be utilized for Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Scholarships to the needy Matriculate students for further studies.

This fund will be increased every year and Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Chairs are also being established in government-run universities in different divisions, he added.

Meanwhile, the scholarships will be given for conducting research on the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in world-class universities, he said.

Islamic calligraphy competitions will be held and documentaries will be aired at electronic and social media platforms with English and French subtitles to highlight the blessed life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he said.

The CM announced that Shan-e-Rehmet-ul-Aalmeen (PBUH) Week will be celebrated with religious fervour every year and committees will be constituted.

Provincial Minister Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Special Assistant for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and others will be included in ministerial committee while secretariat level committee will also be constituted. The celebrations will start next week and the schedule will be announced, he said.

To a question, the CM said that journalists will be given good news about Sehat Insaf Cards and further stated, in response to another question, that he regularly meets with assembly members and also held a meeting with Azhar Abbas Chandia MPA on Monday.

I take everybody along. Any anti-state act is intolerable as we are Pakistanis and it is our only identity, he stressed.

Provincial Minister Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Special Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, ACS (LG) and Secretary Information were also present.