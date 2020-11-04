Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 18 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 337,573. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,867.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,313 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 147,295 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 105,197 in Punjab, 39,889 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,471 in Islamabad, 16,000 in Balochistan, 4,415 in Azad Kashmir and 4,306 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,639 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,380 in Punjab, 1,281 in KP, 152 in Balochistan, 224 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 99 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,541,392 coronavirus tests and 26,565 in last 24 hours. 316,060 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 747 patients are in critical condition.