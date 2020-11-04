Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salamat Memon on Tuesday visited the Sweet Homes (Hostel) in Ghous-e-Azam Society built by International Charity Organisation Qatar Charity (INGO) with the cost of Rs20 million for accommodating orphans children.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that hostel was an “Amanat” by the administration by the Qatar Charity to the administration and looking after of this Amanat with the cooperation of Bait-ul-Mal representatives was the responsibility of all of us.

The DC assured PBS‘s focal person Salim Balouch about resolving issues related to accommodation of orphan children.

On the occasion, Qatar Chairty’s Raheela Khaskhali said that charity had worked for the welfare of the people of Mirpurkhas and more hostels would be constructed in other districts.

Focal person Salim Balouch said that 100 children were being provided residences coupled with food and quality education in Bait-ul-Mal and one midwife had been hired for each 10 children.

The Civil Society representative Muhammad Baksh Kapri said that the services of Malik Raja Abdul Haq could not be forgotten for giving 8,500 square feet of land as gift to Qatar Chairty (Sweet Homes). He said such more hospitals would be built by the cooperation of such philanthropist’s co-operation.