MULTAN - District administration decided to ensure strict monitoring of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) in public transport in order to thwart threat of rising coronavirus cases, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Rana Akhlaaq Ahmed Khan, and participated by transport owners, officials of traffic police, civil defence, motor vehicle examiners and some others. It was agreed that strict inspection of vehicles would be made.

All the passengers would wear face-masks and use hand-sanitizers.

The passengers would follow social distancing at bus-stand’s waiting rooms. Similarly, to counter threat of smog in atmosphere, it was also decided to take action against the vehicles emitting smoke.

The transporters were instructed to avoid using sub-standard gas cylinders in their vehicles.

Cases would be registered against the owners in case they continue to install substandard gas cylinders. Similarly, the shopkeepers, involved in manufacturing and selling of substandard gas cylinders would also face punishment, stated ADC Rana Akhlaaq. Assistant Commissioners and officials of civil defence were directed to launch effective campaign against illegal filling of gas cylinders.