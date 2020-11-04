Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 358 power pilferers and detected theft of 1.8 million units in separate operations during the last month.

Additional Director FESCO Tahir Sheikh said on Tuesday that the teams of power utility accompanying task forces conducting raids at different places in five operation circles.

The FESCO teams detected theft of 1.8 million units, he said and added that a sum of over Rs 33 million had been imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs had been registered against 93 of them.

He said that the teams checked 94026 meters and found 329 consumers stealing electricity.

Problems of kiln workers to be resolved on priority: DC

The district administration would resolve problems of kiln workers on top priority and departments should improve their performance. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali at a meeting of District Vigilance Committee. Director Labor Malik Munawar Awan, Education, kiln owners and their representatives were also present.