Share:

Islamabad-He was joined by his wife on stage during a pivotal political rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the night before the US presidential election. And John Legend took the opportunity while performing at the function in support of Joe Biden to comment on a particular aspect of this year’s candidates, and certain famous personalities who’ve received their support. In a now viral video, the EGOT winner, 41, took specific aim at rappers who’ve chosen to endorse Donald Trump, such as Ice Cube and Lil Wayne.

‘Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,’ the father-of-two said. ‘Some people see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business. Some of your, former, favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies,’ he continued. ‘I think they’ve even founded a new super group. It’s called the Sunken Place’, he added.