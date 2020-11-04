Share:

KARACHI - Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday termed the participation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meeting of October 18, 2020 at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground Karachi, as a joke.

The head of the PSP was speaking in the ‘Meet the Press Programme’ of Karachi Press Club.

Syed Mustafa Kamal, while referring to the public meeting of the PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, said that the same people were talking about revolution who were part of the problems.

Speaking about role of PPP in the PDM’s public meeting of October 18, Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the ruling party in Sindh province hosted the event. The PPP is enjoying government in Sindh, while at the same time it is also a part of the PDM, which is, Syed Mustafa Kamal said, a contradiction in the words and deeds.

Syed Mustafa Kamal maintained they were trying to fool the masses and this drama and fraud should be stopped now. He said that PDM leaders Mualana Fazalur-Rehman and Maryam Nawaz should have asked the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto about state of affairs in Sindh province, including the bad governance.

He announced that his party “PSP” would stage a big public gathering in Jinnah ground Karachi on November 08, and to highlight the problems on behalf of the countrymen, which were being faced by the people. Syed Mustafa Kamal advised that all politicians should endeavour together to resolve the problems which were being confronted by the people.