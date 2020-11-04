Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Bhat has said that India is engaged in conspiracies against the independence movement of Kashmir and making attempts to change demographic position of the valley. He, however, made it clear that the valiant Kashmiri people will never budge an inch from its mission of complete freedom from Indian which is their birth right under the United Nations resolutions.

“In order to change the proportion of the population in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, more than 2 million domicile certificates have been issued to Non-Kashmiri Hindus,” he said while addressing the Asian Media and Business Awards Ceremony organized by the Asian Cultural Association of Pakistan here yesterday.

He also said that he efforts being made by the government of Pakistan on the diplomatic front for developing world opinion for Kashmir solution are remarkable.

Bhat also said that Kashmiri people are fighting for the completion of Pakistan. “Without Kashmir, Pakistan is incomplete. All avenues for peace in South Asia pass through Kashmir,” he remarked.

He further said that the Kashmiri people have played their role beyond what they could. It is an everlasting story of sacrifices and aspirations that the Kashmiri people have made. Thousands are locked up in prisons, thousands are missing, millions have left their homes and migrated to other places.

“The Kashmiri people are making all these sacrifices for the freedom of Islam and the completion of Pakistan. Inshallah, as a result of these great sacrifices, Kashmir will secure freedom,” added the JKSM President.

He said that Indian extremist organizations are chanting slogans to destroy Pakistan and threats are being made to attack Kashmir. He, however, said that all these nefarious designs would be smashed through all efforts on all fronts.