ISLAMABAD- Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, her third husband Kanye West, and their four children dressed up as colorful fuzzy spiders for their annual Halloween family portrait unveiled recently. The 40 year old arachnophobe - who boasts 292.3M social media followers - captioned her slideshow: ‘Spiders Halloween 2020 #OvercomingMyFears’. Kim’s Instagram post received glowing comments from younger sister Khloé and her baby-daddy Tristan Thompson, as well as pals Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban, La La Anthony, and Khadijah Haqq McCray. Kardashian and the 43 year old rapper-designer absolutely transformed their $60M Hidden Hills mansion in honor of the spooky holiday with a massive spider perched on the roof.

Inside, the SKIMS CEO and the 21-time Grammy winner swathed their hallways with spiderweb lit in red, spider props, and tarantula projections.