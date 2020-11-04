Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan yesterday paid a visit to the ‘Chief Minister Complaint Cell’ where he listened to the public complaints through live calls and issued directives on the spot for their immediate redressal.

The chief minister on a complaint against police for not resolving his genuine issue, on the complaint of a citizen hailing from Kohat district, ordered suspension of Kohat Development Authority (KDA) Police Station Staff and ordered inquiry against the concerned staff.

Similarly, during the live calls, on the complaint of a citizen from newly merged district Mohmand, the chief minister ordered the relevant authorities for immediate release of land compensation amount to the complainant.

On the occasion, the chief minister was flanked by Advisor on Information Kamran Bangash and Principal Secretary Shahab Ali Shah.

The chief minister was given a detailed briefing about the performance of the complaint cell. It was told that so far around 6000 calls had been received from across the province while over 1500 calls had been received from merged districts only.

Furthermore, it was informed that some 800 complaints had been addressed out of total 1200 registered complaints while around 150 registered complaints were under process adding that public complaints redressal ratio stood at 80 percent.

The chief minister expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the complaint cell and directed the quarters concerned for further increasing the ratio of complaints redressal.

He said that the Chief Minister Complaint Cell was linked with Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal and provincial Performance Management Reforms Unit (PMRU) which was bringing positive results.

The chief minister stated that he himself would visit the complaint cell once in a month to listen to public complaints live so that masses could be facilitated at large scale.

Further, he said that provincial ministers would also visit the complaint cell frequently to listen to public complaints and take necessary steps for their immediate redressal.