Peshawar - The provincial government has prepared a new draft to repeal certain amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC)-1908, an issue that had triggered province-wide protests by lawyers since December 2019.

The lawyers in KP protested for several months against the amendments, which they said, had changed the century-old procedure for the conduct of civil adjudication.

A senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, Isa Khan advocate told The Nation that the amendments not only troubled lawyers but these were also creating problems for the litigants.

“The strike of lawyers still continues, but hopefully if the things are decided tomorrow (Thursday), the lawyers would end the protest campaign then,” he added.

The amendments had changed the procedure of trials, appeals, review, revision, conduct of cases especially manner, procedure and forum of recording of evidence as well as disturbing the hierarchy for determination of appeals, the claimed

Lawyers say that the provincial government on Tuesday presented a mutually agreed draft before the court and sent a summary for cabinet approval.

They say that if the cabinet approved it and the amendments are repealed, the lawyers would end their protest across the province.

The government and lawyers’ representatives have recently held a number of meetings over the issue and a committee was also formed for negotiations that comprised the provincial minister for law, secretary law, and KP’s advocate general from the government.

After several ups and downs, the meetings produced a draft, which the law secretary presented to the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday. The final decision is likely to be taken on Thursday.