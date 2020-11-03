Share:

LAHORE -The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday called for an early resolution of tax related issues. In a letter to FBR Chairman Muhammad Javaid Ghani, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that there are a number of taxation issues that should be tackled on priority. He said that the FBR has started imposing heavy fines on retailers/chain stores on non-implementation of POS system. The government must take the private sector into confidence before taking such punitive measures and address their apprehensions, he said.

He said that in the post-Covid economic scenario when the taxpayers are facing severe liquidity issues, the number of audits should be decreased considerably. The FBR should follow the policy of only risk-based audits. He further added that the business community is facing a lot of issues regarding the CNIC condition. The condition of disclosing CNIC for sale to unregistered persons should be abolished in the larger interest of small businesses.Mian Tariq Misbah said that the taxation system should be made simpler in such a way so that no harassment is created. FBR has granted special tax exemptions to the manufacturers based in free zones like Federal/Provincial Administered Tribal Areas (FATA/PATA). These exemptions should only be provided to the export oriented industries as they affect the competitiveness of industries located in other parts of the country. The stakeholders should also be taken into confidence in this regard.

While talking about the rate of duties for commercial importers and industry, he said that the rate of duties for both must be same so that any misuse of raw materials imported for Industry can be discouraged. Moreover, the government must eliminate the regulatory duties on those raw materials which are not manufactured locally. In this regard, the SRO culture should not be misused. Due to the carriers, the genuine importers who are importing through legal process are facing immense difficulties.This matter needs immediate attention.