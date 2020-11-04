Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) in Bagsar Sector along the line of control (LoC) and targeted civil population, Pakistan Army said. A 45-year old man got injured due to Indian troops firing and was shifted to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care. According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate press release, Pakistan Army responded to the unprovoked firing and targeted Indian post which initiated the fire.