KHYBER - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Bodies Akbar Ayub Khan has said that all grievances of the merged districts will be addressed and it will be brought at par with the developed areas of the main streams.

The incumbent PTI government will conduct local bodies elections in the former tribal regions in near future to shift power to local level, said the minister while addressing a gathering held here in tehsil Bara, district.

He said that for the last seven decades the former tribal regions had been ignored that had developed a sense of deprivation among the tribesmen, although the present government under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan would leave no stone unturned to bring the backward tribal districts at par with the developed areas of the country. It is the priority of the present government to improve health education in the ex-tribal regions he said.

The issues of Khasadar force, crash plants, on-custom paid vehicles would be resolved on priority basis as per willing of the residents, he remarked.