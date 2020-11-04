Share:

SIALKOT - Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq visited the Sahulat Bazaars in Sambrial and here on Tuesday. He also checked the prices, rates and quality of the fruits, vegetables and daily use items. He Inspected stalls and checked the prices and quality of essential items including flour and sugar. The Minister added that the government was making hectic efforts to control price hike and ensuring the availability of daily use items on subsidized rates at Sahulat Bazaars. He said the government had decided to take strict action against hoarders, adding that special cleaning arrangements had also been made in Sahulat bazaars. The Minister directed the officials concerned that essential commodities should be made available for consumers at fixed government rates. Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Sonia Sadaf, Secretary Market Committee Muhammad Abdullah, local PTI leaders including Azeem Noori Ghuman and Ch Ilyas were also present on the occasion.