ISLAMABAD - Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) has disposed of 4,748 cases of alleged disappearance from out of a total of 6,831 cases by Oct 31, 2020.

According to the monthly-report issued by secretary CoIoED on Tuesday, some 6,786 cases were received by the Commission till September 2020.

The total tally of cases increased to 6,831 by registration of 45 more cases in October.

Commission disposed of 30 cases in October 2020 – pushing the total disposals to 4,748 by Oct 31 while 2,083 cases still untraced by the same date.

The Missing Persons Commission is scheduled to resume its hearings soon after review of COVID-19 policies announced by Federal Government and Provincial Governments in order to prevent the viral disease.

Relatives of the victims have lauded the efforts of Chairman Missing Persons Commission retired Justice Javed Iqbal for taking personal interest in locating their dear ones. Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has been serving Missing Persons Commission in honourary capacity and is not drawing any salary or any other facilities which are admissible as per law.