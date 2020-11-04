Share:

Peshawar - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar yesterday visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar where he enquired after the health of students a religious seminary injured in the last week’s blast in a mosque in Dir Colony.

On the occasion, the Speaker told the media said that it was a matter of great concern that students of the seminary were being targeted in inhuman and barbaric acts.

“The nation has rendered numerous sacrifices in the war against terrorism,” the Speaker said and added that especially Peshawar was badly affected at the hands of anti-state elements.

The speaker said that all parties including the Awami National Party have offered sacrifices for peace in the region. These sacrifices were for the nation and against our common enemies.

In reply to a query, the Speaker said that both the government and the Opposition should talk about their issues in the assembly and he wanted to listen both of them.