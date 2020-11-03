Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Highways and Motorway Police (Motorway Zone) foiled an attempt to smuggle heavy quantity of arms and ammunition.

According to the details, the motorway police officers during routine patrol saw a car, which had a punctured tyre.

When the officers moved towards the car for help, two accused in the vehicle, sped up the car very dangerously. When the officers reached there they found huge quantity of arms and ammunition by the side.

The Motorway Police tried to stop the vehicle but the culprits sped away. After a long chase, the Motorway Police succeeded to force them to stop the car but the criminals tried to escape by opening fire on police. However, one of the culprits, Yaseen, was arrested and a search for the accomplice was going on.

During the search of the vehicle, 16 rifles, 89 magazines, 48 pistols, 80 pistol magazines, 15,300 rounds were recovered. DIG Motorway Zone Ashfaq Ahmed and Sector Commander Aashiq Hussain Chohan reached the spot. As per the investigation, the culprits were trying to smuggle

arms from Peshawar to Lahore. The accused along with the car and recovered ammunition were handed over to Chauntra police picket for further investigation.