Jerusalem-More than 60 percent of Israelis believe a victory for Donald Trump in the US presidential election would be preferable for the Jewish state, an opinion poll indicated on Monday.

According to the poll, commissioned by the Jerusalem-based think-tank the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), and released on the eve of the US vote, 63 percent of Israelis, including 70 percent of Jews, think a Trump win is in Israel’s interests.

However, only 17 percent of Israelis surveyed said US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would be better for Israel, while 20 percent said they did not know.

“Presumably this pronounced preference among the Jewish public for Trump to keep serving stems to a large extent from the assessment that Biden’s election would weaken US-Israeli relations, and strengthen the relationship between Washington and the Palestinians,” IDI said.

Another poll in mid-October, carried out for the Tel Aviv-based i24 news TV channel, found that 63 percent of Israelis said Trump would be a more pro-Israeli president.

Trump has made several key decisions for the Jewish state during his tenure, including recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Israeli sovereignty in the Syrian Golan Heights.