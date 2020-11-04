Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan wants to further strengthen and enhance economic, trade and political relations with friendly countries.

Talking to newly-appointed envoys of China, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Maldives here on Tuesday, the President briefed the envoys about the steps taken by Pakistan to contain spread of the Covid-19 virus.

He also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces against people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said India had transformed entire valley into world’s largest open-air prison.

He urged the international community to take note of atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian security forces against Muslims and other minority groups.

Earlier, Ambassador-designate of China Nong Rong, Ambassador-designate of Afghanistan Najibullah Alikhil, Ambassador-designate of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio and High Commissioner-designate of Maldives Ms. Farzana Zahir presented their credentials to the President.