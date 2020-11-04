Share:

The government on Wednesday sealed the Parliament House after various employees tested positive for coronavirus last week, the building would remain closed until Nov 9.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has assumed the responsibility of disinfecting the building, while Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, and several other officials self-isolated themselves due to possible exposure and were working from home.

Owing to the coronavirus emergency, the Senate and National Assembly also cancelled scheduled meetings and announced a new date.

As against the directives of the government for strictly implement the coronavirus standard operation procedures (SOPs), people blatantly violated the rules during different Senate and National Assembly sittings last week.

This is the second time that the Parliament House has been sealed after some staff members fell prey to the potentially deadly virus.

Earlier in March, when the country was undergoing the first wave of the pandemic, NA Speaker Asad Qaidar and his family had tested positive for the coronavirus; they recovered in less than a month.

Similarly, Senate Deputy Chariperson Saleem Mandviwala contracted the virus in September and regained his health within 15 days.