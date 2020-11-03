Share:

“An earthquake achieves what the law promises but does not in practice maintain — the equality of all men.”

–Ignazio Silone

It is not just the human mind that makes and break the planet we inhabit. Natural calamities also play a significant role in shaping the Earth. Tsunamis, earthquakes, floods are some of the natural phenomena that bring irreversible changes with them. Only recently, an earthquake hit Turkey. However, the last major earthquake in the country was the 1999 Izmit earthquake. That earthquake hit northwest Turkey on 17 August at 3:01 local time. The earthquake also caused a tsunami in the Sea of Marmara. Independent sources suggest that the natural disaster killed as many as 45,000 people. Almost the same was the number of injured ones. The Izmit earthquake’s 7 plus was more than enough a hit for making more than 250,000 people homeless.