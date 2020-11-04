Share:

PESHAWAR - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has released another tranche of Rs154.6 million under the head of monthly assistance for the affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan in June 2014.

According to a notification issued by PDMA spokesman, the amount was released as 74th installment. The assistance would be distributed among 15,229 deserving families of North Waziristan; Rs12,000 per family, through subscriber identification module (SIM) cards.

Director General (DG) PDMA Pervez Khan Subatkhel said that Rs12,000 was being distributed among the affectees of the operation regularly to mitigate the financial hardships of the affected families.