KARACHI - Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesperson Abdullah Khan on Tuesday said salaries of the employees associated with the national carrier had neither been slashed nor was being contemplated to be. Denying in most categorical terms the statement made by a senior pilot of the organisation that 44 percent pay cut of all its workers might have been already introduced, Abdullah Khan said no such step had been taken. He regretted that irresponsible attitude adopted by a person had been a cause of mental torture and emotional trauma for many; hence Chief Operating Officer of PIA had ordered an inquiry against the Captain for making an absolutely false and baseless claim. Reiterating that salaries are not being reduced of any PIA worker, he in particular context of pilots said there had also been no change in their salaries, house rent and allowances of which they were entitled to in accordance to their grades and pay scale. On the contrary, he said steps were being taken to make realistic and transparent the payment of allowances to the pilots. Abdullah Khan said the mentioned statement made via media was in bad faith, aimed at bringing the PIA administration into pressure for acceptance of unrealistic demands.