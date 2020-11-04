Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that for the first time in the history of the province, all facilities have been provided to investors under one roof.

He stated this while talking to Chairman Punjab Board of Investment Sardar Tanveer Ilyas who called on him in Lahore on Wednesday.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's special energy package for the industrial sector will boost investment and create new job opportunities for youth.

He said that now Punjab has become the safest province for investors while the previous governments did not take any practical steps to promote investment.