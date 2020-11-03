Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold an evening of quality singing and tabla performance titled “Saaz Samandar” today. The evening will feature legendary tabla player of Subcontinent Ustad Abdula Sattar Tari Khan aiming to keep alive the culture of the classical music. He will enthrall the music lovers of twin cities with his melodious tabla performance and note-perfect singing, an official said on Tuesday.

He said that he is the student of Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain adding that he has been awarded with many accolades such as the Hazrat Amir Khusrow Award, as well as Pakistan’s Pride of Performance Award.