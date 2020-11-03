Share:

ISLAMABAD- Police have arrested 12 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered heroine, hashish, wine as well as weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city. As per directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Lohibher police station Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, Sub- Inspector Qasim Zia along with other officials who successfully arrested drug peddler namely Muhammad Shah and recovered 5.264 kilogram heroine from him. A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway from him.

Moreover, SP (City) Omer Khan constituted a special team under supervision of ASP Ashia Gul including SHO Kohsar police station, Sub-Inspector Shabbir Tanoli, Sub-Inspector Nawaish Khan along with other officials who successfully arrested three drug peddlers namely Ziafat, Sajjad and Kashif and recovered 3.515 kilogram hashish from their possession.Furthermore, Aabpara police arrested two bootleggers Kawish Masih and Andeyas Masih and recovered 30 wine bottles from their possession. Karachi Company police arrested accused Qasir Yaqoob and recovered seven wine bottles from him.