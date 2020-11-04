Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday said the Punjab government was ensuring protection of transgender community while it was going to table a bill of protection in this regard in the Punjab Assembly after consultation of entire community. He said that protection of rights of every community was the top priority of the Punjab government, adding that government was taking all possible steps for a peaceful environment across the province. He expressed these views while chairing a consultation session at the New Minister Block’s Committee Room here. Provincial Minister Sardar Husnain Dreshak and MPA Uzma Kardar also joined the session to show solidarity with the community.