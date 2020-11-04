Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to take into confidence its allies over its strategy to counter anti-government campaign of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — an 11-party alliance of opposition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to consult the allies over PDM’s campaign and called a special meeting of the allied parties of the PTI on November 5 for this purpose, the sources in the ruling party said. According to sources privy to the development, Prime Minister has invited all allied parties including Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to take them into confidence over the political, economic and security situation of the country in the wake of on-going anti-government campaign of opposition parties.

PM will also seek suggestions from the allied parties of his coalition government as to how the “anti-state” and anti-government narrative of PDM should be countered, a senior PTI leader said.

Last week, PTI had also decided to hold public rallies countrywide to counter the narrative of PDM what it calls as “anti-state.” The ruling party will hold a public rally on November 7 in district Hafizabad of Punjab as part of this move.

During the last couple of weeks, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his meetings with the senior party leaders and party spokesperson had directed that PTI would aggressively counter the anti-government narrative of opposition. PM himself in recent public gatherings, in Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan, had come down hard on the PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for criticising military in the public gatherings of PDM.

In September this year, 11 parties of opposition while giving a formal shape to their alliance had formed PDM seeking ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and fresh elections as its demands. As part of its action plan, PDM has held public rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta that attracted large crowds.

PTI says that opposition in its political rallies has criticized the military in a way to promote “anti-state narrative” only for having vested interest. It also alleges that opposition wanted an offer of underhand deal from the government through its movement to get relief from the on-going cases and investigations of alleged graft and embezzlements in public money.