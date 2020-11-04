Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the process of punishment and reward is of paramount importance in the police service.

Therefore, all command officers should ensure transparent, merit based process of punishment and reward free from any haste and a regular inquiry into the matter should be made mandatory before a subordinate is given major punishment so that the punishment given on conviction and guilt cannot be removed from another platform and he can never be part of the force again.

He further said that large penalties for minor errors and irregularities could lead to low morale of the force and therefore the disciplinary matrix formulated by the Central Police Office should be taken into consideration while giving punishments and officers who give major punishment to subordinate staff without regular inquiry should be made answerable for this by sending explanatory letters to such officers.

He further said that if the Appellant Authority deems it necessary to re-investigate a matter ( Denovo Inquiry) then a regular inquiry officer should be appointed and time frame should be fixed.

He further said that by November 10, all RPOs, DPOs should complete the audit of their offices and inform the Additional IG Establishment about the latest status of appeals filed by the officials, show cause notices issued to them and decisions to be taken in this regard.

He further said that Additional IG Establishment should get certificates from all RPOs and DPOs while RPOs and DPOs should get certificates from their subordinate staff that they have the actual number of appeals filed by officers and the latest status of show cause.

He directed the Additional IG Operations to upgrade the feature in the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) through DIG IT which must have timely update record of appeals of all officers and personnel and decisions taken on them.

He further said that the Appellant Authority should ensure that all the appeals filed by the officers are decided in a timely manner and explanatory letters should be written to the officers who are delaying the appeals of the police personnel. In case of unsatisfactory response, departmental action should not be avoided against them. He gave these instructions while giving instructions to the officers during a meeting held at the Central Police Office today regarding the punishment of the force.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab was apprised of the latest situation regarding the punishments being meted out to the force for various irregularities and mistakes in all the districts of the province this year. IG Punjab directed the officers that the Central Police Office should play its supervisory and monitoring role more effectively for further improvement in the punishment system so that all matters could be handled more efficiently. Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Establishment 1. Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui, DIG Establishment II Maqsood Al Hassan, DIG Safe Cities Authority, Kamran Khan, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin and CTO Lahore, Capt (R) Hamad Abid and other officers were also present.