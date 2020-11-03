Share:

Archery federation members pose full confidence in Arif Hasan

LAHORE -The Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) expressed full confidence in President of the federation Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan here at an emergency General Council meeting held at POA House on Tuesday. The meeting was presided over by Syed Arif Hasan and was attended by representatives of seven out of eight units of the federation. The participants strongly condemned the illegal meeting convened by PAF Secretary Wisal Muhammad in Peshawar on Nov 10 and demanded the apology from him. If he fails to do so, a formal inquiry will be held against Wisal during the PAF General Council meeting on Nov 11. He said the purpose of calling the emergency meeting was to discuss the spread of negative propaganda against the federation for the last few days. “Seven out of eight units expressed their confidence in me for which I am grateful to all of them.” He said the election of Punjab Archery Association was not held due to which its representation wasn’t allowed in the meeting. He said it has been decided to carry out archery activities in full swing in 2021 for which a schedule will be issued soon.

Five more matches decided in Premier Super League

LAHORE - FBR, IGS, Zultec, Netsol, Unifoam and Honda won pool matches of Premier Super League played here at different venues. In the first match at Ittefaq Ground, Netsol defeated Digital Planning Services (DPS) by 7 wickets. DPS scored 110 runs which Netsol chased losing three wickets. M Faisal was handed player of the match award. In the second match, Zultec defeated Abacus by 37 runs. Zultec scored 185-5 and in reply, Abacus could score 148-7. Raza Usman Butt was named player of the match. In the first match at Race Course Ground, Unifoam defeated Descon by 47 runs. Unifoam scored 159-7 and in reply, Descon could score 112 runs. Abbas Ali was player of the match. In the second match, FBR defeated ICI by 31 runs. ICI scored 186-4 but ICI failed to achieve the target. Junaid Sheikh was the best player of the match. Meanwhile, Honda defeated UCS by one wicket and IGS defeated Zypher by 7 wickets.

Markhors win Red Bull Half Court’s inaugural edition

LAHORE (PR): Markhors beat Multan’s Shaheen Basketball Club 21-18 in the final to win the inaugural edition of the Red Bull Half Court here the other day. In the semifinals, Markhors outsmarted Frank Five 18-12, after having topped its group with a perfect 3-0 record at the national finals in Islamabad. In their opening game at the national finals, Markhors won 11-6 against Karachi’s Quick Swish, then they beat Faisalabad Basketball Club 13-9 before wrapping up the group stage with a 21-10 hammering of Bulls. Shaheen Basketball Club also made a clean run through the group stage, winning 19-13 against PAF Thunder in its opener, then overcoming Frank Five 20-15 before thrashing Bounce 21-18. Bulls were then accounted for in the semis 14-9.