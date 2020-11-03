Share:

RAWALPINDI -Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has started initiating a memorial on Main Murree Road to show the friendship between Pakistan and Turkey. Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza reviewed the ongoing construction work of the monument here on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Finance RDA Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti was also present. On the occasion, Chairman RDA said that this monument would continue to be a reminder of strong Pak-Turk friendship. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is trying to further strengthen relations with Muslim countries and in this regard we are trying to bring the people of Muslim countries closer to each other. The RDA’s plan to build a Pak-Turk monument is also linked to this. On this occasion, the designer of the memorial briefed Chairman RDA, on which he directed to complete the project as soon as possible. He said that the monument will be inaugurated by the Turkish Ambassador next week.