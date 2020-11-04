Share:

MULTAN - District administration imposed a fine of Rs 4.7 millions to shopkeepers, involved in undue profiteering during month of October. According to official sources, Special Price Control Magistrates conducted raids throughout the month and also arrested 315 shopkeepers. This was disclosed in a meeting, chaired by Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, to review performance of Special Price Control Magistrates, here on Tuesday. MPAs Javed Akhtar Ansari, Tariq Abdullah, Wasif Raan, Qasim Langah, Sabeen Gul and officers from district administration also attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that huge stock of sugar was available with Utility Stores Corporation. The sugar was being provided on subsidize price Rs 68/kg, at 90 USC stores operating in the city. Similarly, sugar was also available at Sahulat Bazaars, said officials. Recently, 240 metric tonne imported sugar reached Multan. The imported sugar would be given to domestic consumers only.