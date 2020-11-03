Share:

ISLAMABAD -The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 14 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 159. 96 against the previous day’s closing of Rs160.10. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 159.8 and Rs 160.5 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 80 paisas and closed at Rs 186.94 against the last day’s trading of Rs 186.14, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen lost remained unchanged to close at Rs1.52, whereas an increase of Rs1.39 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 207.38 as compared to its last closing of Rs205.99. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 43.55 and Rs 42.65 respectively.