LAHORE-SBP Whites Tuesday defeated SBP Greens 15-12 in the final of the an exhibition handball event, which was conducted by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) in connection with week-long ceremonies of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh were the guests of honour on this occasion while Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Mustafa Shah and a large number of handball players were also present there. Later, Bhutta and Aulakh distributed prizes among the winners.

Talking to media during the prize distribution ceremony, Ehsan Bhutta said Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is holding several ceremonies, seminars and sports events across the province. “We are striving hard to revive the sports activities which were stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic across the province.”

Bhutta said all the SOPs (of Punjab government) are being followed properly during the sports events and other ceremonies to keep the players and officials safe from Covid-19 pandemic. “The main purpose of these events is to engage the Punjab players and talented youth in positive activities. We are quite hopeful that we will be able to hold sports events on a regular basis and at a larger scale in the next 2 or 3 months after the reduction of the coronavirus epidemic.”