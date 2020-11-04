Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that providing relief to the masses is top priority of the government.

In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of cheap power supply to industries is another important step towards economic stability and creating employment opportunities.

Shibli Faraz said the supply of electricity to small and medium enterprises at subsidized rates will not only run the factories, but also provide employment to poor workers.