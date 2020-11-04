Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Pak Army soldier was martyred and two others got injured as terrorists attacked a border post from across the Pak-Afghan border, according to the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate Tuesday said that the terrorists fire-raided from across PaK-Afghan border on the security forces’ border post in Manzaikai sector in Zhob, Balochistan province.

“A Frontier Corps soldier Naik Fakhr Abbas, age 22 years martyred while 2 soldiers got injured,” said the ISPR press release.

Pakistan has consistently been raising the issue of terrorists’ activities and attacks from across the border, with Afghanistan authorities for effective border management on their side of the border to check cross border terrorist incidents.

The recent months have seen surge in such incidents which cause loss of life to the security forces present in the area.

