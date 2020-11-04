Share:

Timergara - Following the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Special Assistant to CM on Prisons Taj Muhammad Khan and Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Masood-ur-Rahman, administration of the district jail Timergara took practical steps for provision of necessary facilities to the inmates of Timergara district jail.

Currently, the jail is hosting a total of 582 prisoners out of which 15 are prisoners of death sentence, 27 general, 22 women, 17 juveniles, and 490 prisoners in the general lockup.

Talking to this scribe, Superintendent Jail Arif Khan said the jail administration had made arrangements for testing kits for diagnosis of HIV, HBS,TB, malaria, typhoid and other diseases in the jail hospital besides installing ten water coolers in barracks inside the jail to provide fresh and cool drinking water to prisoners.

“We have arranged a 200 KV generator for provision of uninterrupted power supply to the jail inmates in case of power outages besides another 50 KV generator has been installed in the mosque”, he said.

Arif further said that separate teachers have been appointed for women prisoners as well as juvenile and male prisoners for contemporary education and religious education.

“We have established a total of 25 separated cells being used as quarantine centers where the newcomers are quarantined for 14 days,” Arif Khan said adding face masks, sanitizers, soaps and other protective equipment were being provided to prisoners and jail staff from time to time to check the spread of covid-19 pandemic.

A new barrack has been established in the jail for drug addicts having a capacity for 50 inmates where lifesaving drugs have also been provided to drug addicts, he said.