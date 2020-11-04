Share:

KHANEWAL - A youngster was stabbed to death at Basti Masan, Mian Channu.

According to police sources, three alleged outlaws Usman, Saqlain and Shan had a quarrel with Shuhail (18) resident of Basti Masan, Mian Channu. They allegedly stabbed him to death.

The police arrested one outlaw namely Saqlain. However, it was conducting raids to arrest the Usman and Shan. The cause of quarrel was not ascertained yet, said police sources.

Motorcyclist shot dead

A man was shot dead near Kot Meer canal here in the limits of Chunian. Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Mansha r/o Afzal town,was travelling towards his home from Allaabad when some unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at him near Kot Meer canal, killing him on the spot. Police reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted it to THQ hospital. Police registered case and started investigation.

Middle aged man dies in accident

SA middle aged man died while two of his fellows got severe injuries after a head-on collision between trailer and motorbike at Mehr Shah location on Tuesday morning. Deceased persons were identified as Allah Ditta, while injured including Ali Shah, daughter of Safdar and Nageena wife of Safdar, all residents of tehsil Kabeer Wala. Rescuers shifted all the victims to DHQ hospital for dead body’s autopsy and emergency treatment to wounded persons.