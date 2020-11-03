Share:

Lahore-Delivering on its commitment to continuous innovation, TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company, has launched yet another industry-first initiative - TrakkerPro. With TrakkerPro, TPL Trakker has gone the extra mile to give customers complete peace of mind. For the first time in Pakistan, TrakkerPro customers will get the cash equivalent of the value of their car if, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Company is unable to recover their stolen car. The Company’s intent to provide customers with innovative solutions that are fully transparent is evident with the new product’s tagline, ‘GaariNahiTohCash.’

As pioneers of the vehicle tracking industry, TPL Trakker was the first Company in Pakistan to acquire a vehicle tracking license. It is also the only vehicle tracking company in Pakistan to be assigned a long-term financial status rating of A- by PACRA and the only public listed tracking company in the country to date. The Company had a successful IPO in August this year, raising Rs802 million with an over subscription of 14.7%. Customers who already have Trakker Plus and Trakker Premium can simply apply for an upgrade to avail the additional benefits of Trakker Pro. New customers can opt-in for TrakkerPro when purchasing eligible Trakker units.