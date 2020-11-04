Share:

US President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory against Democratic nominee Joe Biden early Wednesday morning as results have yet to be called in several pivotal battleground states.

"You just look at all of these states that we’ve won tonight, and then you take a look at the kind of margins that we’ve won them by," Trump told supporters at the White House. "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly, we did win this election."

Several races have yet to be called, including in the key states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Alaska is too early to be called, but it and its 3 electoral votes are likely to go to the president.

Trump is currently trailing Biden 225-213 as the candidates seek to accrue at least 270 Electoral College delegates.