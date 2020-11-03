Share:

Karachi-United Bank Limited (UBL) presented ‘Approval Letters’ to its first qualifying female and male customers under the Prime Minister’s “Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar” low-cost housing finance scheme at the State Bank of Pakistan Head Office. Through this scheme, the customers will be able to have their own respective houses under Riba Free affordable financing from UBL Ameen, the Islamic Banking wing of UBL. Present at the occasion were Ms. Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor SBP, Mr. Samar Hasnain, Executive Director SBP, Mr. Shazad Dada, President & CEO UBL, Mr. Zia Ijaz, Group Executive Branch Banking & International UBL and Mr. Tanveer Farhan Mahmood, Head Islamic Banking UBL along with other senior executives from their respective teams.