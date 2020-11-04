Share:

Peshawar - A delegation of UNESCO Pakistan, THAAP and NIDA Pakistan led by UNESCO Pakistan Country Director Patricia McPhillips called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Culture Shaukat Yousafzai here at Peshawar on Tuesday.

The delegation discussed issues of mutual interest, ways and means to highlight the modern and ancient cultural aspects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and raising the level of awareness were discussed. The delegation gave a detailed briefing to the minister on various projects of UNESCO Pakistan, THAAP and NIDA Pakistan.

The provincial Minister said that the tradition of study tours for children would be revived to create awareness. It is important to make children aware of the modern and ancient aspects of the culture and to involve them in daily activities said the Minister.

He further said that they have come out of the environment of terrorism and extremism but now the chaotic life of cities and urbanization is affecting our culture.

In such cases, special work has to be done on children to pass on the historical and cultural knowledge to the new generation.