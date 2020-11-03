Share:

Islamabad-She’s been on cloud nine ever since she started dating the Lakers basketball player earlier this year. And Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma proved inseparable as they enjoyed a dinner date in Beverly Hills. The supermodel, 26, caught the eye in pink patterned co-ords, which featured a cozy jumper and matching joggers. Maintaining her sporty display, the catwalk queen kept comfy in vibrant running trainers. The former ANTM star rounded off her casual look in sparkly hooped earrings and a protective face mask. Winnie - real name Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young - wore her tresses in a straight fashion and highlighted her stunning appearance for dewy make-up.

Sportsman Kyle, 25, meanwhile, cut a low-key figure in a baseball cap, a hooded jumper and loose-fitted bottoms.