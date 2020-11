Share:

RENALA KHURD - A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Tuesday. According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred near Kot Bari Bypass at national highway where a rashly driven van hit a motorcycle, as a result, Miraj Bibi (65) who was riding the motorcycle died on the spot while two others suffered injuries. Rescuers shifted the dead and injured to hospital after completing formalities.