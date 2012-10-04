

KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwaiti cabinet approved a draft decree calling for the ruler of the oil-rich Gulf state to dissolve the 2009 parliament, the information minister said. Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah said the decision was taken at an extraordinary meeting of the cabinet, the official KUNA news agency reported. The 2009 pro-govt parliament was dissolved in Dec after youth-led street protests but was reinstated by the constitutional court in a June 20 ruling. The court also nullified the Feb legislative polls in which the Islamist-led opposition scored a resounding victory, controlling a comfortable majority. Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is expected to issue a decree dissolving the parliament later Wednesday or Thursday.