LAHORE - The PTI is all set to stage major show of force in the provincial capital today ahead of October 11 by-elections.

Imran Khan, who formally opened the Lahore by-poll campaign on September 30, will address the moot aimed at mustering support for his candidate in NA-122.

Khan is also expected to take the ruling party to task on its alleged involvement in mega development projects corruption in Sunday’s moot and would make some important revelations. He had announced at the formal launch of the election drive that he would expose some mega corruption scandals of the ruling party.

Analysts are of the view that Imran could attract the ‘undecided voters’ for October 11 by-elections if the revelations he would make public have some substance.

The leaders organising the PTI public meeting in the provincial capital, are making efforts to assemble a gathering of more than 20000 supporters to make it a successful show of force, a party leader told The Nation yesterday.

In separate meetings steered by PTI Punjab organiser, Chaudhary Sarwar and party’s candidates for NA-122 Aleem Khan, committees comprising coordinators for by-polls and local bodies’ elections have been given the task to bring more than 20000 supporters.

Farrakh Javed, a key campaign manager of Aleem Khan, told The Nation that Dongi Ground in Samanabad has the capacity of accommodating at least 17000 thousand persons. The organisers of the moot will hopefully gather much more supporters than the capacity of the ground, he added. The PTI public meeting venue falls in PP-148, part of NA-122, where its candidate Aslam Iqbal had won the seat in 2013 general elections.

More than 25 local leaders of PPP and PML-N had joined PTI on Saturday, a day before party’s public meeting.

Imran’s candidate had already been assured support by the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Niazi. The two religio-political parties have small pockets of support in the constituency. Analysts are of the opinion stakes are high for both the PTI and the PML-N in the Lahore by-elections.

The PTI win can send the ruling party to the docks as the outcome is expected to impact October 31 first phase of local bodies’ polls in the stronghold of the PML-N.

The PML-N if loses this important seat which sent close aide of party’s top leadership to the position of National Assembly Speaker, may not call Lahore as its ‘fort’ in the future. Khan cannot claim his party the real challenger to the PML-N in Punjab if it loses this vital seat.