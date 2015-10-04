QUETTA - A Levies personnel was killed yesterday while two other sustained injuries in an armed attack targeting the vehicle of Assistant Commissioner Kalat.

“One assailant was also killed when Levies personnel retaliated to the attack,” said Tufail Baloch, the Deputy Commissioner of Kalat. The injured Levies personnel were shifted to an area hospital where their condition was said to be stable. The dead assailant is yet to be identified by security forces.

The assistant commissioner and Levies personnel were conducting a search operation against bandits and robbers in Surmai area of Kalat district when they came under attack from the assailants.

Following the attack, reinforcements of Levies were called up and a search operation was initiated in the area. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in September, two Levies personnel were killed in a suspected targeted killing incident in Balochistan’s Awaran district. Militants in the area have been targeting security forces and pro-government personalities in the area for more than a decade.

Security forces have intensified their actions in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan after the announcement of the National Action Plan to combat terrorism in the country.

Quetta ATC issues

non-bailable warrant

for Altaf Hussain

An Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) in Quetta issued non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Chief Altaf Hussain on Saturday.

The judge of Quetta ATC, Jan Muhammad Gohar, issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Altaf Hussain for provoking hate and violence against the state and national institutions in his speeches. Jehangir Kharotai, a citizen of Quetta, had filed an application in Gawalmandi Police Station some time back against the MQM chief.

In his application, Kharotai had mentioned that Altaf has committed treason by using anti-state language in his speeches. The applicant had demanded that Altaf should be brought to the country and tried for treason. However, despite several notices, the MQM Chief failed to appear before the court. On Saturday, subsequently, the ATC Judge Jan Muhammad Gohar issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Altaf Hussain.

Another ATC court in Quetta has already issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Altaf Hussain. Moreover, ATC Judge Nauroz Khan Hoth has recently asked the authorities to file a report about the assets of the MQM supremo.

The MQM chief Altaf Hussain has already been in hot water due to his recent speeches, which resulted in the registration of a number of First Information Reports (FIR) in different cities across Pakistan.

ATC in Gilgit-Baltistan has also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Hussain as a result of multiple FIRs registered in the province. The FIRs were registered under sections related to treason and rebellion against the state of Pakistan.