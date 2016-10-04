Rawalpindi - Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) yesterday signed an MoU with an aim to clean environment and obtain energy from solid waste/biomass on the lines of already developed model at the varsity

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad and RWMC Managing Director Irfan Ahmad Qureshi signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. On the occasion, Chairman RWMC/MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif was also present and he signed the MoU as witness.

Under the MoU both parties will mutually cooperate and collaborate for the benefit of society by providing clean environment, alternate energy resources and organic fertilizer, i.e. compost. In this regard, students will also participate and obtain experience through working with the RWMC. Both parties also agreed to developed specific projects for seeking funds from donor’s agencies to achieve objectives.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad briefed the chief guest about the aims and objectives for the establishment of this station. He informed that this centre will also act as a learning centre to create awareness about the positive environment impact of the solid waste treatment facility in the country. He said that solid waste is collected from the campus and recycled into useful/beneficial products without any sort of pollution.

He further said that solid waste if handled properly would maintain the natural balance of essential elements and thereby promote more harvest from nature.

MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif, while sharing his views, appreciated the efforts of PMAS-AAUR for establishing Solid Waste Management Station and wished that it should be promoted by creating public awareness.

It may be recalled that PMAS-AAUR has established a state of the art integrated Waste Management Station where modern treatment facility is based on the mechanical and biological treatment process of solid waste with proper segregation and recovery of the recyclables.