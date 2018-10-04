Share:

BAJAUR - Two security personnel were killed after lightning struck a hilly area in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district, officials told on Wednesday.

They said the incident took place in Banda, the mountainous locality of Salarzai tehsil along Mamond tehsil on Tuesday night. They said that the deceased, identified as Sepoy Shujat and Farman Khan, were the personnel of Frontier Crops who were performing their duties when the incident happened. According to officials, both the personnel died before taking to the hospital. Their bodies have been dispatched to their native areas, they added.